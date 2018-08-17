Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Series Highlights • August 17-19

$12 Tickets All Weekend: Fans can get $12 tickets for all three Reds vs. Giants games, Aug.17-19: reds.com/tickets

Friday, August 17, 2018 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. (Fireworks Friday)

• Fireworks Friday: Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks show with a Grateful Dead soundtrack will begin approximately 10 minutes after the game ends, presented by Sprint.

Saturday, August 18, 2018 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. (Super Saturday)

• Scott Schebler Fan Vote bobblehead: As part of Super Saturdays, free bobblehead of Reds outfielder Scott Schebler to the first 20,000 fans, presented by PNC Bank. Voting to pick the bobblehead was held in April.

• First pitch: Eight-year-old Hailey Dawson will throw out a ceremonial first pitch tonight during pregame ceremonies. She has a robotic right hand that was developed by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas engineering department using a 3D-printer. Hailey is on track to be the first person to throw out a first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks. (GABP is her 28th ballpark.)

Sunday, August 19, 2018 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:10 p.m. (Family Sunday, Reds Rookies Day)

• Jesse Winker Fathead: As part of family day at the ballpark, free Jesse Winker Fathead® Wall Decal to kids 14 and younger, presented by Tempstar.

• Family Sunday Activities: As part of Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery, kids can enjoy circus performers and a face painter, a live mascot race, a “Third and Learn” program in the Kroger Fan Zone during the third inning and more.

• Reds Rookies Game: Reds Rookies Baby Club members and their parents will take part in a pregame parade on the field. The Kroger Fan Zone will become the “Baby Zone” with pregame activities and games hosted by Erin Fischer from “Raising A Reds Fan,” as well as giveaways from Reds partners Pampers, TriHealth and Kroger. Families can join the club and participate in the parade at reds.com/Rookies.

• Library Day at the Ballpark: Free Reds sunglasses to the first 10,000 fans thanks to The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

• Tom Browning, Aug. 17: Fans can meet and take photos with Reds Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Tom Browning on Friday, Aug. 17 from 6-7 pm. Autographs are available for $5 each. Museum admission or membership is required.

• Kevin Mitchell, Aug. 19: Two-time All-Star and 1989 NL MVP Kevin Mitchell will be at the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum on Sunday, August 19 from Noon to 1 p.m. Pricing for the event is $20 for the first autograph for non-members, $15 for Hall of Fame members. Up to five (5) additional items can be signed for $15 per item. Please call the Hall of Fame Box Office at (513) 765-7923 for more information.

• Collectible Bobblehead for August – Tom Browning: The 2018 Reds Hall of Fame Collectible Bobblehead Series continues in August with Tom Browning, Hall of Fame class of 2006. The bobbleheads celebrate the 25th anniversary of Browning’s infamous rooftop visit in Chicago in 1993 and are free with regular-price admission to the Reds Hall of Fame (or Great American Ball Park tour) on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the month of August, while supplies last.

Reds Player Appearances

• Jared Hughes, Aug. 18: Meet Reds pitcher Jared Hughes at the Sprint Store in Tri-County on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to Noon. The Sprint Store is located at 80 W. Kemper Rd, Springdale, OH 45246.