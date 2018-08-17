Taylor, Schroeder rally Lady ‘Cane to 3-2 win over Seton

CINCINNATI – With a big win at first doubles, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team defeated Seton 3-2 Friday in an opening round match in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state tournament at the Western Tennis and Fitness Club.

The Lady Hurricane improves to 3-0 on the year. They will face Kings in the next round of the tournament. A date for the match has not been set, WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

The match was originally scheduled to be held on the WHS courts but threatening weather forced the match indoors.

“Conditions were surprisingly hot and humid,” Cooper said. “All players but Rachel (Barker) had played indoors and she felt very enclosed by the netting court dividers between courts. Our home courts have extra space built in on the sides, so it was quite an adjustment for her.”

Allie Kees and Claire Burns had singles wins but the match came down to first doubles. With Jenna Taylor and Emma Schroeder ahead 4-1 in the third set, they watched as Seton battled back to tie the match at 5-5.

“Emma and Jenna never buckled and played through a very tense situation on indoor courts they’d never played on before,” Cooper said.

Wilmington won the final two games, to claim the set and match.

“It was a dramatic and exciting win for us,” said Cooper. “We were the hosts but it had the feel of a road match due to the venue change. Sorry for the fans who couldn’t make it. The seniors missed their final Meet the Team night.”

SUMMARY

Aug 17 2018

Ohio Tennis Coaches Association

@Western Tennis & Fitness Club

Wilmington 3 Seton 2

Singles

• Allie Kees def Catherine Dattilo 6-0, 6-1

• Claire Burns def Delaney Dee 6-3, 6-3

• Zane Bekheet was def by Maggie Tepe 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emma Schroeder def Liz Rolfes, Maria Bengel 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

• Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt were def by Bailey Stinson, Madison Cappel 2-6, 2-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-1.jpg