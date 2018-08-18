CM cross country offers contrasting views

The Clinton-Massie High School boys and girls cross country teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum again in 2018.

The boys offer depth but will need to find that No. 1 runner to break into the upper echelon of the SBAAC American Division.

The Lady Falcons don’t yet have enough to compete for a team title but could easily place two in the top 10 of the American Division.

“I like our numbers on the boys team,” said Dean Richardson, who is in his 22nd year of coaching in the CM cross country program. “We have a good group of boys and girls returning.”

Richardson said the Lebanon Road running squads will need to continue to “work out way into shape” as the season unfolds to be ready for the league race.

Last season, Clinton-Massie’s boys were sixth overall and the girls did not have a complete team but had four of the top 17 runners.

Two of the top losses from last season are now running for head coach Ron Combs at Wilmington College. Katie Hughes was a four-time first team all-league runner for the Lady Falcons who is now wearing the green and white of the Lady Quakers. Jacob Whitaker was a three-time first team all-league runner who also is at WC.

As far the favorites for American Division supremacy, Richardson picks the Wilmington boys and Western Brown girls.

AJ Houseman and Emma Muterspaw were both second team All-SBAAC runners for the Lady Falcons last season and return along with Lilly Lentine.

On the boys side, Logan Fisher is the top returning runner. He finished 26th in the league meet.

The Clinton-Massie High School cross country teams, from left to right, front row, Lilly Lentine, AJ Houseman, Bryce Hensley, Emma Muterspaw, Maddie Spiewak; middle row, Luke Lentine, Travis Smith, Toby Hayes, Aiden Wallace, Logan Fisher; back row, Brennen Swope, Connor Hendrickson, Alex Shelton, Colin McDowell, Seth Goodall. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal