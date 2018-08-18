EC cross country ‘dark horse’ to make SBAAC run

Aug 20 East Clinton Invitational 930 am
Aug 25 @Wilmington College Inv 930 am
Sept 1 Ohio Classic @Hillsboro 930 am
Sept 8 @Felicity Invitational 930 am
Sept 13 @Lynchburg Invitational 430 pm
Sept 15 @Bethel-Tate Inv 930 am
Sept 22 George Rogers Clark Inv @Springfield 930 am
Sept 26 @Blanchester Invitational 430 pm
Sept 29 @Washington CH Invitational 930 am
Oct 6 @Legacy Christian Inv 1015 am
Oct 13 SBAAC Meet @TBA 9 am
Oct 16 Youngs Dairy Invitational 430 pm
For the first time in several years, the East Clinton cross country program will have a complete girls squad in 2018.
“The Astros will be fun to watch with the very talented freshman (Carah Anteck) and a squad that features experienced runners like (Alex) Hughes, (Mersadees) Gulley and (Brittney) Wheeler),” EC coach Bill Hrabak said.
Anteck is the East Clinton junior high school record holder and finished in the top 10 in five races a season ago, according to Hrabak.
Likewise, Van Frye, a freshman on the EC boys team, is the junior high school record holder and is expected to battle for a spot in the varsity lineup this fall.
Aidan Henson set a varsity record for EC last year at the Young’s Dairy meet by clocking a 17:00 for the 3.1 mile race. He’ll be the clear pacesetter for the Astros this season as he bids for a spot in the state meet.
John Cline and Jake Howard are two-year letter winners while Trent Garen earned his varsity stripe a season ago. In addition, there are four freshman on the team.
“The return of all conference performer and state contender (Aidan Henson), combining his skills with solid veterans and a talented freshman class, will make the Astros a dark horse contender for a run at the SBAAC title,” said Hrabak, who will be assisted by Bob Henson.
Back to the girls, Hughes is a three-year letter winner. Gulley missed all of last season with an injury and Wheeler returns to the fold after taking a year off.