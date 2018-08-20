Massie tennis beats rain, Panthers 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – It was worth the wait Monday for the Clinton-Massie girls tennis team.

After more than an hour delay, the Lady Falcons clawed Miami Trace 4-1 in a non-league match on the damp CM courts.

“The parents were the first winners of the evening, when they picked up brooms, squeegees, leaf blowers and track blowers to clear {Monday’s} rain shower and get courts safe for match play,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “By 5:15 (p.m.} the match was underway.”

The Lady Falcons improve to 2-1 on the season with the Lady Panthers dropping to 1-1.

“Skies cleared and provided a great evening for tennis,” said Deatherage. “I really appreciated how the parents of both teams pitched in to prepare the courts.”

Hailey Clayborn was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at first singles and is unbeaten on the year.

“Everyone got off to a slow start tonight and the rain-outs since Wednesday were evident by both squads,” Deatherage said. “The doubles teams are really improving and learning to play together.”

SUMMARY

Aug 20, 2018

@Clinton-Massie HS

Clinton-Massie 4 Miami Trace 1

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Anita Pursell 6-1, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Bayley Thompson 6-3, 6-1

• Elizabeth Mason was def by Haiven Pepper 1-6, 3-6

Doubles

• Kari Cragwell, Liza Duncan def Cameron Bucker, Kyleigh Slone 7-5, 6-1

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Beth Hogsett, Hanna Clemons 6-2, 6-1