Lady Falcons again top SBAAC girls golf field

GEORGETOWN – With Gabby Woods leading the way, the Clinton-Massei girls golf team won its second straight SBAAC matchup Tuesday at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course.

Woods had a 34 to lead all golfers. Through two league matches, Woods has a total of 70 strokes while the next closest competitors have 94s.

Taylor Anderson backed Woods with a 48 while Pearl Spurlock and Abby Schneider also scored.

Lilly Middleton of Wilmington shot a 45 on Tuesday. The Lady Hurricane were third overall in the team standings.

Madison Gilbert had a 52 for the Lady ‘Cane while Meredith Robinson posted a 54 and Carrie Robinson carded a 55.

Ashlin Benne had 61 for Blanchester and Marci Ellis shot 64 for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 21 2018

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Buttermilk Falls

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 189, Clermont Northeastern 196, Wilmington 206, New Richmond 229, Goshen 248, Geogetown 255

Individuals

Clinton-Massie: Gabby Woods 34 Taylor Anderson 48 Pearl Spurlock 54 Abby Schneider 53 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 64 Luci Payne 60

Wilmington: Lilly Middleton 45 Brooklyn Taylor 60 Meredith Robinson 54 Carrie Robinson 55 Madison Gilbert 52 Carsyn Custis 65

Blanchester: Ashlin Benne 61 Regan Grogg 72

East Clinton: Marci Ellis 64

