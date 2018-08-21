Rockets edge Ladycats 3-2 in SBAAC tennis

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team fell to 0-2 on the year Tuesday following a 3-2 loss to Clermont Northeastern on the BHS courts.

“Considering our lack of experience, I am really pleased with how well we played,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We’ve got five girls with little to no varsity playing time, and we hung with a team that has a 5-0 win over Felicity under its belts. I feel very good about how we’re progressing. We just need experience at this point.”

The Ladycats are 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the SBAAC National Division. Clermont Northeastern is 2-0, both matches against National Division rivals.

Lydia Falgner was a 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 winner at second singles while Maddy Coyle and Madie Ogden posted a 7-5, 6-4 win at second doubles.

“Kayla (Allen) played the defending SBC National Division player of the year and played well,” said Sexton. “Lydia got a much-needed confidence boost and really finished the match strong. Elicia (Patton) is getting better with each match. She’s really going to be tough as the season goes on.

First doubles was a wild match with big swings each way. I thought we competed well but our lack of experience got to us. The Maddy (Coyle), Madie (Ogden) combination played another strong match and continues to improve each time out.

SUMMARY

Aug. 21, 2018

@Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

•Leah Decatur (CNE) d. Kayla Allen 6-1, 6-3

• Lydia Falgner (B) d. Kenady Brown 7-6(1) 6-0

• Abbey Baker (CNE) d. Elicia Patton 6-2, 7-6(4)

Doubles

• Destiny Sheanshang, Savannah Grenzer (CNE) d. Taylor Bradley, Annie Trovillo 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

• Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden (B) d. Raven Benshoof, Alyssa Ferguson 7-5, 6-4