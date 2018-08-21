Lady Hurricane lassos Broncos, still unbeaten

MT ORAB – The Wilmington High School girls tennis team remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division action.

Wilmington is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the American Division.

Allie Kees at first singles was a 7-5, 6-2 winner.

“Nice to see Allie off to a 4-2 start this season,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Both of her losses are to quality players. Last year at this point she was 2-4 and really struggling. She has so much more confidence, experience and skill compared to this point last year. She came out the first day of practice fit and in charge of her game.”

Zane Bekheet dropped the first set 3-6 then rallied for a victory in three sets.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2018

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

• Allie Kees def Savanah Roades 7-5, 6-2

• Claire Burns def Brooklyn O’Hara 6-0, 6-1

• Zane Bekheet def Madison Kirk 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Kiley Fox, Siarra Swisher 6-0, 6-0

• Rachel Barker, Kristina Wolf def Taylor Lewis, Hanna Brashear 6-2, 6-4