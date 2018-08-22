BLANCHESTER – Georgetown scored early and then often Tuesday night and defeated Blanchester 7-1 in an SBAAC National Division girls soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field.

The game was the first of the season for the Ladycats.

After falling behind 1-0, Blanchester tied the match when Emily Hinkle “pounced on a blocked shot outside the box and fired a shot over the Georgetown keeper,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said.

But Georgetown scored the next six goals to run away with the win.

Blanchester seniors Regan Ostermeier and Savanna Shank left the game because of injury, Ballinger said. Both players were performing well in the opener, the coach added.

Ostermeier finished with 19 saves and Alyssa Griffith had four saves off the bench.

Olivia Gundler and Sally Schafer, a pair of BHS defenders, had “well played and gritty games,” Ballinger said.

