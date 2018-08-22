East Clinton JV bounces Bethel in two

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Tipp City Bethel 25-10, 25-14 Tuesday night in a non-league match at the EC gym.

Kiya Byrd had four aces, four kills and a dig for the Lady Astros.

Gracie Evanshine had an ace, three kills and two digs. Jericka Boggs finished with nine aces, three kills and three digs. Mckenzie Pence had two aces and three kills. Alexis Rolfe chipped in with an ace and two digs. Anna Malone had one dig.

Coach Samantha McGraw said Gracie Boggs, MacKenzie Shoemaker, Lydia Kessler and Kelsi Lilly also played well for ECHS.