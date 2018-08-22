Kings crowns Wilmington in OTCA thriller

WILMINGTON – With five close matches, the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Kings 3-2 Wednesday in the second round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament on the WHS courts.

The loss is the first of the season for the Lady Hurricane, now 5-1.

“I told the players prior to the match that we’d probably have to win a third set on one of the courts in order to win the match, I knew it would be close,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We just couldn’t force a third set.”

Kings had five seniors in its lineup, one on each court, said Cooper.

“We played a good match against a good team but came up short,” he said.

Wilmington has never advanced to the third round of the OTCA event.

Claire Burns is 6-0 on the year with her second singles win, 6-2, 7-6(9). The doubles pair of Jenna Taylor and Emma Schroeder also is unbeaten at 5-0 with their 6-4, 7-6(8) win.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2018

OTCA Team Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Kings 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Allie Kees was def by Haley Guerin 3-6, 3-6

• Claire Burns def Meghan Gustel 6-2, 7-6(9)

• Zane Bekheet was def by Lakyn Cefalu 5-7, 5-7

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Ally Coughlin 6-4, 7-6(8)

• Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt were def by Ellie Mathias, Isa Melton 1-6, 5-7

