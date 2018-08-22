Kings crowns Wilmington in OTCA thriller

WILMINGTON – With five close matches, the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Kings 3-2 Wednesday in the second round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament on the WHS courts.
The loss is the first of the season for the Lady Hurricane, now 5-1.
“I told the players prior to the match that we’d probably have to win a third set on one of the courts in order to win the match, I knew it would be close,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We just couldn’t force a third set.”
Kings had five seniors in its lineup, one on each court, said Cooper.
“We played a good match against a good team but came up short,” he said.
Wilmington has never advanced to the third round of the OTCA event.
Claire Burns is 6-0 on the year with her second singles win, 6-2, 7-6(9). The doubles pair of Jenna Taylor and Emma Schroeder also is unbeaten at 5-0 with their 6-4, 7-6(8) win.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2018
OTCA Team Tournament
@Wilmington High School
Kings 3 Wilmington 2
Singles
• Allie Kees was def by Haley Guerin 3-6, 3-6
• Claire Burns def Meghan Gustel 6-2, 7-6(9)
• Zane Bekheet was def by Lakyn Cefalu 5-7, 5-7
Doubles
• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Ally Coughlin 6-4, 7-6(8)
• Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt were def by Ellie Mathias, Isa Melton 1-6, 5-7