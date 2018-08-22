East Clinton again runnersup in SBAAC divisional

FELICITY – Lance Sininger and Georgetown extended its lead in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings.

For the second straight divisional match, Georgetown was the top team while Sininger was the low individual.

Sininger had a 32 on Wednesday and leads East Clinton’s Brandon Walters by 20 strokes for the top player in the league. Gage McConahay is one stroke behind Walters.

The Astros were second as a team and trails the G-Men by 18 strokes after two rounds.

Blanchester was sixth with Ashline Benne posting the low score of 50.

On Wednesday, McConahay had a 37 for the Astros best score.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2018

SBAAC National Boys Divisional

@Colonial Pines Golf Course

Team scores

Georgetown 163 East Clinton 171 Clermont NE 186 Bethel-Tate 191 Felicity 199 Blanchester 209

Individuals

East Clinton: Gage McConahay 37 Brandon Walters 42 Shane Streber 45 Lane Baker 58 Quinton Tolle 47 Evan Stewart 66

Blanchester: Jacob Miller 51, Brian Miller 55, Ashlin Benne 50, Logan Heitzmann 53 Jacob Hamm 61, Trenton Czaika 66

Bethel-Tate: Dallas Kaylor 49

Clermont NE: Foster Kuntz 44

Felicity Reilly Pinger 43

Georgetown: Lance Sininger 32