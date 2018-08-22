Astros win first, keep BHS winless

LEES CREEK – East Clinton won its girls tennis opener Wednesday, sending Blanchester to its third loss without a win.

The Lady Astros were 3-2 winners over the Ladycats in the SBAAC National Division matchup on the EC courts.

“We haven’t played yet this year because our first two matches were cancelled due to weather,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “They have been wanting to play a match.”

The wait was worth it for the Lady Astros.

East Clinton is 1-0 while Blanchester drops to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the National Division.

“As I will say a lot this year, we’re learning on the job this season,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I was proud of the effort. Especially proud of Lydia (Falgner), who took a nasty fall a game into the match. I didn’t think she’d be able to continue, so it was a very gutsy effort on one leg for the rest of the match. Give (East Clinton’s) Paige Harrell credit though. It’s not easy playing against someone who is compromised and keeping your focus, and she did well.

“Elecia (Patton) continues improving each match, as do Maddy (Coyle) and Madie (Ogden). We’ll keep working to find the right combinations to get things going, and keep working to get better.”

Paige and Haley Harrell were winners in singles matches for East Clinton while Sarah Ross and Carlie Ellis posted a first doubles win.

“Haley Harrell got the team going and pulled out the win in the third set,” Stehlin said. “Paige Harrell had a big win. Carlie Ellis and Sarah Ross captured the final win for the team.

“I was also proud of Erin Kratzer at third singles and Melina Noble and Alexia Garen at second doubles. They are all first-year players and will continue to show improvement with experience.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 22, 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Haley Harrell (EC) d. Kayla Allen 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

• Paige Harrell (EC) d. Lydia Falgner 6-2, 7-6(6)

• Elecia Patton (B) d. Erin Kratzer 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

• Sarah Ross, Carlie Ellis (EC) d. Taylor Bradley, Annie Trovillo 6-4, 6-3

• Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden (B) d. Melina Noble, Alexia Garen 6-1, 6-3

