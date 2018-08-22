Down 0-2, no problem for EC volleyball in win over HHS

LEES CREEK – Rallying from an 0-2 deficit, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 15-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13 in a non-league match at the EC gym.

“I am very proud of the girls perseverance,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “They fought back after two tough sets and pulled off a win. They are resilient.”

Rhylee Luttrell had four aces, two kills and a dig. Myah Jones posted three aces, five kills, eight assists, three blocks and a dig in a fine all-around effort. Kait Durbin had two aces, nine kills, three blocks and two digs.

Lacey Peterman was credited with four aces, a kill, 13 assists, two blocks and six digs. Kaitlyn Talbott chipped in with an ace and a kill. Kenzie Campbell finished with three aces, 13 kills, a block and two digs.

Emma Malone had 14 digs and an ace. Miranda Beener also had an ace. Megan Stewart had two kills, two blocks and a dig. Katrina Bowman had a kill and a block. Gracie Evanshine had two kills and two digs.

