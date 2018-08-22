WHS volleyball ends losing streak with win over Georgetown

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Georgetown Wednesday in a non-league match at Fred Summers Court, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13.

The win was the first as head coach at WHS for Jenna Persinger. The victory also ends what is believed to be a 52-match losing streak for WHS dating back to a 2015 win over East Clinton.

“Great effort by all of our Lady Hurricane,” she said. “Truly a team win.”

Persinger said the junior varsity squad also was victorious, 25-18, 25-17, over the Lady G-Men.

For the varsity, Wilmington (1-1 on the year) won the first set but fell behind 8-1 in the second set.

Chailyn Johns reeled off seven straight service points “to bring us back in the game,” Persinger said. The two teams had a hard-fought battle the rest of the way before Wilmington prevailed by two points.

“Georgetown played tough and never gave up … kept us on our toes the entire match,” said Persinger.