LEES CREEK – The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-13, 25-13 Wednesday night in a non-league match.

Jericka Boggs had seven aces to go along with two kills and a dig.

Kiya Byrd had three aces, four kills and three digs. Gracie Evanshine had five kills, two aces and a dig. Alexis Rolfe had four digs. Lauren Hadley and McKenzie Pence finished with two kills each while Katrina Bowman chipped in with a dig and an ace.