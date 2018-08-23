Waynesville tops Wilmington at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP -Waynesville defeated Wilmington 179 to 195 on the Hurricane home course at Snow Hill Country Club.

“Waynesville played well and we just made too many little mistakes,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “We will continue to work hard and get ready for our two matches next week.”

Jack Murphy was 1-under par 34 for the day, continuing his wonderful play, Gilmore said.

Zane Carey had a 52 and Brendan Powell had a 54 and Ely Schumacher scored with a 55.

Playing but not scoring for the Hurricane were Braydon Conley and Ryan Lewis.