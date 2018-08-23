Massie comes up short in battle with defending champs

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Hailey Clayborn set a school record but the Clinton-Massie girls tennis team was defeated by Goshen 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Lady Falcons are now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the American Division.

Clayborn is 52-18 in her career and was awarded the “golden racket” to commemorate the milestone, CM coach Lynn Deatherage.

“Clayborn played smart tennis tonight to avenge last season’s loss to Caroline Clifton,” Deatherage said.

The Lady Warriors won a three-set first doubles match to clinch the victory.

“We played amazing tennis,” Deatherage said. “Goshen has everyone back from their league championship squad from a year ago and we pressed them. We have to work on finishing points and claiming sets when we are ahead.

The second doubles match lasted 2 1/2 hours, Deatherage said, with Jenn Callewaert and Lindsey Amberger coming out on top in two tiebreakers.

SUMMARY

Aug 23 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Goshen 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Caroline Clifton 6-4, 6-0

• Nina Lazic was def by Sami Huhn 4-6, 4-6

• Raelee Schulz was def by Kelsie Salmons 0-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan were def by Dynah Middick, Morgan Horr 4-6, 6-4, 2-6

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Shania Velagic, Kassandra Palafox 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-4

Exhibition

• Elizabeth Mason def Adalyn Middick 8-0