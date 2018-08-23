Lady ‘Cane bounces back, beats Lady Lions

WILMINGTON – Bouncing back from their only loss of the season, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

Wilmington is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the American Division.

Claire Burns improved to 8-0 on the year with a win at second singles.

Jenna Taylor and Emma Schroeder were winners at first doubles and now stand 7-0.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

• Allie Kees was def by Sophia Dragoo 7-5, 5-7, 8-10

• Claire Burns def Julie Harrison 6-0, 6-0

• Rachel Barker def Koryn Manning 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Melissa Ewald, Madaleine Marrs 6-0, 6-0

• Zane Bekheet, Kristina Walt def Emma Kussman, Brooke Robbins 6-2, 6-1