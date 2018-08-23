Lady ‘Cane bounces back, beats Lady Lions

WILMINGTON – Bouncing back from their only loss of the season, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.
Wilmington is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the American Division.
Claire Burns improved to 8-0 on the year with a win at second singles.
Jenna Taylor and Emma Schroeder were winners at first doubles and now stand 7-0.
SUMMARY
Aug 23, 2018
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1
Singles
• Allie Kees was def by Sophia Dragoo 7-5, 5-7, 8-10
• Claire Burns def Julie Harrison 6-0, 6-0
• Rachel Barker def Koryn Manning 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Melissa Ewald, Madaleine Marrs 6-0, 6-0
• Zane Bekheet, Kristina Walt def Emma Kussman, Brooke Robbins 6-2, 6-1