Lady Rockets soar over Lady Astros 4-1

OWENSVILLE – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County.

Melina Noble and Alexia Garen posted an 8-6 pro-set win at second doubles for the lone East Clinton victory. It also was the first varsity win for Noble and Garen, EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

SUMMARY

Aug 23 2018

@Clermont Northeastern HS

Clermont NE 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Haley Harrell was def by Decatur 6-0, 6-1

• Paige Harroll was def by Brown 6-0, 6-4

• Erin Kratzer was def by Benshoof 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

• Carlie Ellis, Sarash Ross were def by Grenzer, Sheogheng 7-5, 6-1

• Alexia Garen, Melina Noble def Ferguson, Palofax 8-6