Ostermeier sets mark as Ladycats win 7-0

FELICITY – Led by record-setting goalie Regan Ostermeier, Blanchester defeated Felicity 7-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action.

Ostermeier established a new record for career shutouts with 17, surpassing the previous record of 16 held by Ana Hosler.

“This record helps put into context the toughness and grit Regan has put into the program for four years in such a demanding position,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said. “It reflects positively on both her skills and the mindset of herself and defenders in which they take pride in putting in the extra effort to keep the other team off the board. Congratulations are in order for such a sustained level of excellence, and the team has nearly a whole season to push that number higher.”

The win evens the Ladycats record at 1-1.

Emily Hinkle had two goals for Blanchester, both from dead ball situations, said Ballinger. Hinkle also had two assists.

Savanna Shank scored her first goal of the season with Lana Roy getting credit for the assist. Roy then scored her first goal of 2018 with Hinkle assisting.

Freshman Caitlyn Lakes found the back of the net for her first varsity goal assisted by Lili Morlan. Lakes scored another goal in the second half with Hinkle getting her second assist.

Bri Wilson rounded out the scoring with a goal in the second half.

Ostermeier finished with five saves. Ballinger credited defenders Olivia Gundler and Sally Schafer, who “held a strong line to help earn the clean sheet.”