Massie opens volleyball season with 3-0 sweep

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After a slow start, Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 Thursday in a non-league matchup at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Astros fall to 1-2 on the year. The Lady Falcons are 1-0.

“We started kind of slow in set 1,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We didn’t pass very well and weren’t aggressive. I think that was just first-game jitters.

“Set 2 and 3 things started clicking and we started running plays at the net and ran a lot of plays down where in the past we would just give up on those balls out of system.”

For the Lady Falcons, Cadin Reveal had 14 points for the Lady Falcons while Rylee Richardson and Delany Miller had 10 points each.

Haley Conley served eight points. Tyler Greathouse had five points and Faith Cottrell chipped in with four.

For East Clinton, Myah Jones had three kills, six assists, five blocks and two digs in a solid all-around performance for the Lady Astros.

Rhylee Luttrell had three digs and a kill. Kait Durbin had two aces, four kills, four blocks and five digs. Lacey Peterman finished with a kill, a block and five assists. Kiya Byrd and Miranda Beener had one kill each.

Kenzie Campbell had an ace, an assist, two blocks and four kills. Emma Malone finished with two aces and four digs. Megan Stewart had a block and a dig. Katrina Bowman chipped in with three service aces. Gracie Evanshine had a dig.