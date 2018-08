ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 10-25, 25-10, 25-17 Thursday night in a non-league match at the Lebanon Road gym.

Katrina Bowman had 10 service aces for the Lady Astros.

Gracie Boggs had two aces and a kill. Gracie Evanshine had a team-best six kills and an ace. Alexis Rolfe had two digs. Lauren Hadley chipped in with a kill and a block at the net. Mckenzie Pence had an ace and two kills.