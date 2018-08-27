Heys wins FinishTiming XC Classic at WC

WILMINGTON – Simon Heys topped the 265-runner field Saturday at the FinishTiming XC Classic cross country meet at Wilmington College.

Heys, the Wilmington High School senior, clocked a season best time of 16:19.7 to win the race.

Overall, the Hurricane finished fourth out of 15 full squads in the team standings with Blanchester ninth, East Clinton 14th and Clinton-Massie 15th.

“I thought this was a good opening meet for us,” CM coach Dean Richardson said. “Our young runners got a taste of high school competition and did very well. This gave us an idea of where we are right now and what we have to do in practice to improve.”

East Clinton’s Aidan Henson was the next county runner to hit the finish line, placing 13th in 17:47.9.

Tyler Holland was Blanchester’s first finisher, placing 40th in 18:40.9.

Seth Goodall led Clinton-Massie by running a 21:20.8 and finishing 139th.

SUMMARY

Aug 25 2018

FinishTiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Team scores

Lakota West 45 Centerville 55 Unioto 58 Wilmington 143 Sardinia Eastern 147 Chaminade Julienne 171 Northeastern 241 West Clermont 24 Blanchester 264 McClain 284 Miami East 285 Hillsboro 316 Washington 316 East Clinton 389 Clinton-Massie 412

Individuals (265 runners)

1, Simon Heys (WIL) 16:19.7 SB

13, Aidan Henson (EC) 17:47.9

19, Tyler Parks (WIL) 17:59.4 SB

40, Tyler Holland (BL) 18:40.9

48, Ricky Davis (BL) 18:58

54, Pedro Escobedo (WIL) 19:10.4 PR

56, Ricky Dungan (WIL) 19:12.6 SB

60, Sean Holland (BL) 19:16.7

64, Cam Combs (WIL) 19:25.2 PR

65, Tyler Preston (WIL) 19:26 PR

119, Brett Bandow (BL) 20:42.9

139, Seth Goodall (CM) 21:20.8

144, Bryce Hensley (CM) 21:27.1

161, Connor Hendrickson (CM) 21:52.1

173, Nick Musselman (BL) 22:19

177< Zach Vest (EC) 22:24.4

182, Colin McDowell (CM) 22:31.2

184, Luke Lentine (CM) 22:38.2

185, Brennen Swope (CM) 22:44.8

186, Calvin Walls (WIL) 22:47.6

188, Adonis Peterson (WIL) 22:48.6

190, Jacob Martin (WIL) 22:52.3

195, Toby Hayes (CM) 23:06.2

196, Jake Howard (EC) 23:09.3

200, Izaia Billingsley (WIL) 23:25.6

205, Aidan Wallace (CM) 23:37.3

236, Trent Garen (EC) 25:25.1

238, Michael Daniel (EC) 25:25.9

244, Brady McKinney (WIL) 25:52.7

246, Alex Shelton (CM) 27:00.8

248, Tony Wilens-Mabry (WIL) 27:01.8

250, Travis Smith (CM) 27:18

258, Brandon Walters (WIL) 28:59.9

