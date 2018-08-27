All 4 county girls cross country team at FinishTiming XC Classic

WILMINGTON – All four Clinton County girls cross country teams competed Saturday in the FinishTiming XC Classic girls cross country meet at Wilmington College.

Emma Muterspaw, of Clinton-Massie, was the top county finisher, placing ninth in 22:29.1.

“I thought this was a good opening meet for us,” CM coach Dean Richardson said. “Our young runners got a taste of high school competition and did very well. This gave us an idea of where we are right now and what we have to do in practice to improve.”

Blanchester’s Olivia Gundler was next in line among the county schools, the lone Ladycats runner finishing 13th in 22:52.4.

Carah Antek, an East Clinton freshman, was 27th in 24:02.1.

Jordan Snarr of Wilmington was 36th in 24:57.7.

SUMMARY

Aug 25 2018

FinishTiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Team scores

Lakota West 54 West Clermont 57 Chaminade-Julienne 102 Sardinia Eastern 108 Unioto 129 Miami East 153 Washington 178 Wilmington 179 East Clinton 231. Incomplete teams Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Hillsboro, McClain, Northeastern, Madison Plains

Individuals (125 runners)

1, Morgan Walsh (WC) 19:12.3

9, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:29.1

13, Olivia Gundler (BL) 22:52.4

25, AJ Houseman (CM) 23:54.2

27, Carah Antek (EC) 24:02.1

36, Jordan Snarr (WIL) 24:57.7

43, Lilly Lentine (CM) 25:13.8

44, Shannon O’Boyle (WIL) 25:17.8 PR

47, Sophia Agee (WIL) 25:30.1

51, Skye Carpenter (WIL) 26:04.6

52, Sylena Baltazar (WIL) 26:06.2

58, Maddie Spiewak (CM) 26:36.1

73, Izzy Coomer (WIL) 27:37.9

78, Alexandria Hughes (EC) 28:02.5

102, Paige Bowman (EC) 30:15.7

108, Kenton Deaton (EC) 31:49.1

115, Braylynn Malone (EC) 32:52.5

117, Brittney Wheeler (EC) 33:14.3

