Massie freshmen rally to beat D1 Moeller 21-14

MONTGOMERY – Dawson Conley batted down a Moeller pass on fourth down to preserve Clinton-Massie’s 21-14 win in a freshman football game at Moeller High School Saturday morning.

Clinton-Massie had 22 players dressed for the game while Moeller dressed 72. Moeller is a Division I high school program that annually battles for a state championship. The Crusaders averaged approximately 230 pounds along their front lines.

CM freshman coach Jeskee Zantene said this was a classic David versus Goliath with David once again coming out on top.

“This group of freshman is a large and talented group that needs challenged each week,” Zantene said. “We took this matchup just looking to compete and ended up coming out on top. Moeller was just the first of several Division I teams and private schools that are on the freshman schedule. We scrimmaged Springboro, and our schedule includes Moeller, Miamisburg, Fenwick, Miami Trace, Bishop Hartley, Upper Arlington, Franklin and Goshen.”

Carson Vanhoose and Kody Zantene were the leading rushers for the Falcons with Vanhoose scoring all three CM touchdowns. Daelin Maple and Colton Trampler also ran the ball well with Trampler garnering a two-point conversion, Zantene said.

On Defense, Trampler, Conley, Maple and Carter Euton were the top tacklers. Zantene had two interceptions.

The Falcons scored first when Vanhoose barreled in from the 4 but the Crusaders took the lead into the halftime intermission on a 60-yard pass play in the second quarter.

Moeller was ready to add to the lead late in the first half but the Falcons defense made a goal-line stand to keep it a 7-6 deficit at the break.

Crusaders padded its lead to 14-7 in the third but the Falcons soared to the win in the final period, Zantene said.

Kody Zantene had an interception that led to another Vanhoose TD. Trampler’s conversion gave Massie the lead 15-14. Moeller was thwarted on offense when Zantene cashed in an errant pass with his second interception of the game.

On the ensuing drive, Massie scored with Vanhoose finding the end zone, 21-14.

Moeller drove to the Massie 25 where on fourth down Conley batted down a Crusader pass with 1:10 to play to preserve the win.

SUMMARY

Aug 25 2018

@Moeller High School

Clinton-Massie 21 Moeller 14

CM 07.00.00.14…..21

MO 00.06.08.00…..14

First quarter

CM-Vanhoose 4 yard run (Vanhoose kick)

Second quarter

MO-60 yard pass play (Kick failed)

Third quarter

MO-35 yard pass play (2 pt run)

Fourth quarter

CM-Vanhoose run (Trampler run)

CM-Vanhoose 35 yard run (Kick failed)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-8.jpg