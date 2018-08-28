Lions tame Ladycats on BHS courts 4-1

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester girls tennis team dropped a non-league match Tuesday to New Richmond 4-1 on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats fall to 1-4 on the year.

“It was a good day to get everyone on the court,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a hard-fought match in hot, steamy conditions. I was proud of the efforts of all 24 girls on the two teams who battled through tough conditions.”

Lexie Winemiller played her first varsity match of the year and Sexton said her return “solidifies our singles lineup. She played well in a 2 1/2 hour battle.”

The lone BHS win came at first doubles where Elecia Patton and Annie Trovillo were 6-4, 7-5 winners.

“Elecia and Annie keep getting better. They looked strong in victory,” said Sexton.

SUMMARY

Aug. 28, 2018

@Blanchester HS

New Richmond 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

• Sophia Dragoo (NR) d. Kayla Allen 6-1, 6-1

• Julie Harrison (NR) d. Lydia Falgner 6-1, 6-2

• Karyn Manning (NR) d. Lexie Winemiller 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

• Elecia Patton, Annie Trovillo (B) d. Melissa Ewald, Madaleine Marrs 6-4, 7-5

• Brooke Robbins, Emma Kussman (NR) d. Jill Richardson, Calleigh Hixson (B) 6-0, 6-2

Exhibitions

• Taylor Bradley (B) won 7-5

• Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden won 8-2

• Felicity Richardson, Ashleigh Osborn lost 0-6, 1-6