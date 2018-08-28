EC tennis loses 2-0 lead, but wins match 3-2

BETHEL – After losing a 2-0 lead, the East Clinton girls tennis team held on to defeat Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

Erin Kratzer’s first varsity victory provided the winning edge for East Clinton.

East Clinton is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SBAAC National Division.

Haley Harrell at first singles and a forfeit victory by Melina Noble and Alexia Garen at second doubles were the other EC wins on the day.

SUMMARY

Aug 28 2018

@Bethel-Tate High School

East Clinton 3 Bethel-Tate 2

Singles

• Haley Harrell def Tori Burkitt 6-1, 6-1

• Paige Harrell was def by Grace White 1-6, 1-0 (ret)

• Erin Kratzer def Jade Raleigh 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Sarah Ross, Carlie Ellis were def by Abbie Wheeler, Taylor Bee 7-6 (10-8), 0-6, 5-7

• Melina Noble, Alexia Garen won by forfeit.