EC tennis loses 2-0 lead, but wins match 3-2

BETHEL – After losing a 2-0 lead, the East Clinton girls tennis team held on to defeat Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.
Erin Kratzer’s first varsity victory provided the winning edge for East Clinton.
East Clinton is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SBAAC National Division.
Haley Harrell at first singles and a forfeit victory by Melina Noble and Alexia Garen at second doubles were the other EC wins on the day.
SUMMARY
Aug 28 2018
@Bethel-Tate High School
East Clinton 3 Bethel-Tate 2
Singles
• Haley Harrell def Tori Burkitt 6-1, 6-1
• Paige Harrell was def by Grace White 1-6, 1-0 (ret)
• Erin Kratzer def Jade Raleigh 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Sarah Ross, Carlie Ellis were def by Abbie Wheeler, Taylor Bee 7-6 (10-8), 0-6, 5-7
• Melina Noble, Alexia Garen won by forfeit.