BHS volleyball stays unbeaten at 3-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester volleyball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play at the BHS gym.

“Every girl contributed,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “The girls that came off the bench worked hard to help contribute to the win.”

Morgan Oberle had 15 kills, two digs, eight points and five perfect passes.

Holly Scott had 17 assists, 11 points and one perfect pass. Madison Creager had two kills and eight points. Ally Davis contributed 10 points with five aces and eight perfect passes. Madison Wells had two points.

Caili Baumann chipped in with four kills and a block. Kelli Hoffman had an assist, two kills, eight aces and 16 total service points. Molly Campbell had eight points and a perfect pass. Taylor Combs had a point.