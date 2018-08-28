Lady Falcons calm Lady Hurricane in 3 sets

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie picked up its first SBAAC American Division win Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 triumph over Wilmington at Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Falcons are 2-0 on the year.

“Sets one and three the girls set the tempo and played really well,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Set two we made a lot of mental mistakes. We really need to get that tightened up, but this is only our second match so we are still working some of the kinks out.

“I like how we are adapting to changes quickly and making smart plays at the net.”

Haley Conley had two points, a kill, eight digs and 29 assists for Clinton-Massie. Delany Miller had eight points, an ace, five kills and nine digs. Rylee Richardson posted 13 points, an ace, six kills and five digs.

Faith Cottrell had nine points, an ace, three kills and three digs. Tyler Greathouse had three points, nine kills, five blocks and a block. Cadin Reveal was good for six points, five aces, nine kills, two digs and three blocks.

Maddie Enright and Hayley Roberts had seven digs each for the Lady Falcons. Kennedy Thompson had three digs. Carly Moritz had a kill and a dig.