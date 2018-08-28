BHS girls rally to tie CNE 1-1

BLANCHESTER – Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Ladycats are 1-1-1 with all three matches being against league rivals.

Regan Ostermeier had 12 saves in goal for BHS.

Coach Kurt Ballinger said defenders Lacie Tedrick and Bri Haun “put in five defensive work.”

In a “spirited” first half, neither team was able to score, Ballinger said. The Lady Rockets had the edge in possession but Olivia Gundler and Sally Schafer played well and limited CNE’s open looks, the coach added.

But the visitor scored early in the second half to grab a 1-0 lead.

Emily Hinkle, though, tied the match with a “25-yard knuckle ball that bounced off the outstretched hands of the CNE keeper and into the back of the net,” said Ballinger. Savanna Shank was credited with an assist.