Broncos buck Hurricane, wins soccer battle 2-0

MOUNT ORAB – The Wilmington High School boys soccer team was defeated by Western Brown 2-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Broncos scored in the eighth minute and then again in the 64th minute.

“Western Brown’s maturity with 11 seniors on the team really showed,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “They were calm and confident and forced us into some bad possessions.”

The WHS coach said Garrett Neff and Matt Butcher were part of a strong defensive effort by the Hurricane.

Western Brown is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the American Division. Wilmington falls to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the American.