Murphy, Hurricane extend lead in American Division golf

CINCINNATI – Led by Jack Murphy, the Wilmington High School boys golf team won the SBAAC American Division match at Stillmeadows Country Club.

“A really nice score … on such a demanding course,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said.

Murphy shot a 39 and again was match medalist. He is the top golfer in the American Division by 34 strokes.

“Jack had four bogeys but really did put together a good score, having to fight some swing thoughts to maneuver his way to a solid 39.”

Wilmington had a 195 while runnerup Clinton-Massie shot a 204.

“The kids played well on a very difficult course,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.”It’s nice to see the improvement.”

Kaleb Hughes and Carsyn Creager led the Falcons with 45s.

As for the Hurricane, Gilmore was pleased with the play of Brendan Powell and Braydon Conley.

SUMMARY

Aug 28 2018

SBAAC American Division

@Stillmeadows Country Club

Team scores

Wilmington 195 Clinton-Massie 204 Western Brown 214 New Richmond 216 Batavia 217 Goshen 230

Individuals

Wilmington (195) Jack Murphy 39 Zane Carey 52 Brendan Powell, Ely Schumacher 62 Braydon Conley 54

Clinton-Massie (204) Carsyn Creager 45 Kaleb Hughes 45 Ethan Johnson 56 Clay Carroll 58

Western Brown (214) Tabor Tesmer 45 Kellan Pinkerton 52 Kaden Huddle 58 Hunter Bolender 59 Brady Williams 60

New Richmond (216) Jack Beineke 48 Jackson Miller 47 Chris Willis 60 Leyton Hicks 61 Connor Fouss 69

Batavia (217) Ethan Berger 58 Luke Turner 63 Ty Shepard 53 Ethan Bocca 59 Ethan Hensley 54 Austin Hensley 52

Goshen (230) Chase Huff 55 Isaac Laney 55 Brice Noland 59 Tyler Herrera 70 Tim Bauer 68 Ethan Cox 61