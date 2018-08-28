MOUNT ORAB – The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Western Brown 2-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play.

Karlie Morgan had seven saves in goals for the Lady Hurricane.

“The girls started to find an identity tonight,” WHS coach Alex Rhinehart said. “We’ve introduced a new style of play that they have been adapting to since the start of camp. Despite the score not being in our favor, it was a good game. We made quality progress and set some foundations to build on.”

Christa Hooper in the 17th minute and Gracie Queen in the 56th minute scored goals for the Lady Broncos.