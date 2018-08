The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated St. Michael’s 164 to 184 Tuesday at the TPC course in Franklin.

Jonathan Rombarger and George Chowning both had 40s for the Falcons (2-0 on the year) and shared match medalist honors, coach Clayton Morgan said.

Right behind them, though, were Alex Lazik and Trayden Schumacher with 42s.