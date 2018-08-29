East Clinton JV volleyball corrals Mustangs

The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday night in a non-league match.

Gracie Evanshine had three aces, seven kills and seven digs for the Lady Astros.

Mckenzie Pence contributed seven kills and two aces. Katrina Bowman had an ace and four kills. Jericka Boggs chipped in with an ace, five kills and three digs. Lauren Hadley had three kills and a dig. Alexis Rolfe had a dig.

Coach Sam McGraw said Gracie Boggs, Mackenzie Shoemaker and Anna Malone played well at the net while Kelsi Lilly had good sets. Bowman and Jericka Boggs both had great setting games and “they all hit the ball well and hard,” McGraw said.