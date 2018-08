The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Georgetown 25-12, 9-25, 9-25 Tuesday night.

Shilynn Massey had three aces and three digs for the Ladycats. Rianna Mueller added nine points, two aces and four assists. Madison Wells contributed five points, three kills and a dig.

Taylor Combs had three points, a kill and a dig. Brooklyn Bockstiegel and Autumn Medley had one dig each while Taylynn Barr had one service point.