Lynchburg hands EC loss in hard-fought 5-setter

LYNCHBURG – The East Clinton varsity volleyball team lost a hard-fought marathon match to Lynchburg-Clay 25-11, 25-16, 19-25, 27-29, 13-15 in non-league action in Highland County.

“The girls played really hard the first two games,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “A few girls were battling sicknesses and we just got worn out. Lynchburg is a scrappy team.”

Rhylee Luttrell had six digs for EC while Myah Jones had eight aces, eight kills, 18 assists, two blocks and six digs. Kait Durbin had two aces, seven kills and 12 digs. Lacey Peterman contributed an ace, two kills, 10 digs and 13 assists.

Kiya Byrd recorded two aces, four kills, a block and three digs. Kenzie Campbell was credited for 11 kills, two blocks and 16 digs. Emma Malone had a kill and four digs while Miranda Beener had an assist, a kill and two digs. Megan Stewart had five kills and two digs.