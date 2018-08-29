Ladycats hold off Lady Lions for 5-set win

BLANCHESTER – After losing a 2-0 lead, the Blanchester volleyball team rallied Wednesday for a 25-21, 25-12,27-29, 13-25, 15-9 win over Fairfield in non-league volleyball action.

“The girls worked really hard,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “We were out of our normal lineup but they adjusted well and fought hard til the end.”

Holly Scott had 13 points, 20 assists and two kills for the Ladycats. Madison Creager had 14 points with an ace and Morgan Oberle had 13 perfect passes, 15 pints, 22 kills and five blocks. Madison Wells chipped in with an assist.

Kassidy Abney had three perfect passes and 12 points. Ally Davis contributed four perfect passes, 23 points, three aces and three kills. Caili Baumann had a kill and a block. Kelli Hoffman had nine points.

