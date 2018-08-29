Massie volleyball overpowers Fayetteville in 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Improving to 3-0, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Fayetteville-Perry 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in non-league action Wednesday at the Lebanon Road gym.

“Girls played well,” Massie coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We play New Richmond next week so we need to make sure we are ready for them.”

Delany Miller had four points, an ace, a block, eight kills and nine digs.

“Miller had a great night at the net,” said Reveal. “We were able to run some plays at the net which continue to improve confidence in everyone on the court.

“It’s tough to stay mentally focused on those teams that give you a lot of free balls.”

Haley Conley had nine points, an ace, five kills and a team-best 25 assists. Rylee Richardson contributed 15 points, five aces, seven kills and nine digs. Faith Cottrell had seven points, an ace, four kills and four digs.

Tyler Greathouse had six points, an ace, six kills and 12 digs. Cadin Reveal chipped in with 11 points, three aces, six kills, five digs and two blocks. Maddie Enright had 12 digs and Hayley Roberts had three digs.