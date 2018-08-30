Astros top Blue Lions at Snow Hill CC

GREEN TOWNSHIP – East Clinton had little trouble Thursday with Washington Senior in a non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Led by Gage McConahay, the Astros had a 190 while the Blue Lions came in with a 228.

McConahay had a 40 to earn match medalist honors.

Brendon Walters carded a 45 and Lane Baker shot a 51. Shane Streber had a 54.

Playing but not scoring for EC were Quinton Tolle 59 and Cody Chaney 72.

For Washington Senior, Brock Morris had a 49 to lead the way. Ty Rose shot a 56 and Sam Shaffer had a 59. Tyler Rood carded a 64 and Caden Hott recorded a 70.