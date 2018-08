The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Leesburg Fairfield 12-25, 19-25 Wednesday in non-league action.

Madison Wells had two points, three kills and a dig for the Ladycats. Taylor Combs finished with six points, a kill and a dig. Shilynn Massey had four points and three digs.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a point and a dig. Rianna Mueller contributed two points, a dig and four assists. Taylynn Barr chiped in with two service points.