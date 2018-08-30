Goshen hands Wilmington first SBAAC loss 3-2

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls tennis team suffered its first SBAAC American Division loss of the season Thursday to Goshen, 3-2, on the WHS courts.

Wilmington is 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the American Division.

Claire Burns stayed unbeaten on the year with a 6-1, 6-3 win at second singles.

Zane Bekheet and Kristina Walt rallied from a set down to win a lengthy match 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Singles

• Allie Kees was def by Clifton 3-6, 7-5, 2-6

• Claire Burns def Middick 6-1, 6-3

• Rachel Barker was def by Price 5-7, 2-6

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor were def by Huhn, Salmons 4-6, 7-5, 2-6

• Zane Bekheet, Kristina Walt def Horr, Velagic 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)