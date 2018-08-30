EC loses tough one to Felicity 4-1

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision Thursday to Felicity in SBAAC National Division play.e

“There were many good sets in (tonight’s) match,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

The lone win for EC came at second doubles where Melina Noble and Alexia Garen were 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 winners.

Stehlin was pleased with Haley Harrell’s play at first singles. She lost 6-7, 5-7 in a pair of close sets.

SUMMARY

Aug 30 2018

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Haley Harrell was def by Madison Baird 6-7, 5-7

• Carlie Ellis was def by Raelyn Morales 0-6, 1-6

• Erin Kratzer was def by Bailey Lowe 0-6, 5-7

Doubles

• Paige Harrell, Sara Ross were def by Leah Cooper, Guadalope Rodriguez 4-6, 2-6

• Melina Noble, Alexia Garen def Piper Blake, Jocylyn Johnson 7-5, 2-6, 10-7