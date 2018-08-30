Vaughan nets game-winner in final minute

CHILLICOTHE – The long trip to Unioto High School Thursday was worth it for the Wilmington High School boys soccer team.

The Hurricane scored in the final minute on a goal by Jake Vaughan en route to a 2-1 win over Unioto in non-league soccer action.

Wilmington is 4-1 on the year.

“Dramatic win with the game-winning goal in the final minute,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Big turnaround from last game against Western Brown. Possession was equal against a quality Unioto team. Fortunately, we came out on top in the scoring category. Unioto was unselfish, a great team.”

Matt Butcher gave the Hurricane a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 29th minute with Brady Vilvens getting credit for the assist.

Late in the second half, Unioto tied the match. That set-up Vaughan’s game-winner. Jacob Romer assisted on Vaughan’s goal with just seconds to play.