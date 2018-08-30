Ladycats wrap up long week with road win

FELICITY – The Blanchester volleyball team wrapped up a three-match week with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division play.

“The girls had a long three-game week but they didn’t let it effect them at all,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They played hard the whole time and worked together to get the win. The girls really the ball well tonight.”

Madison Creager toed the service line and ripped off 26 points, which included three aces. Creager also had a kill and a perfect pass.

Holly Scott had nine points and 26 set assists. Morgan Oberle continues her assault at the net with 15 kills and three blocks to go along with six points. Kassidy Abney had 10 points, two assists, a kill and three perfect passes.

Ally Davis contributed with 12 points, four aces and four kills. Caili Baumann had six kills while Kelli Hoffman chipped in with a point, three digs and a perfect pass. Molly Campbell had five good passes. Taylor Combs had three assists.