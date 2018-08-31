WC women open with 2-0 win over Defiance

DEFIANCE – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated host Defiance Friday 2-0 in the Defiance tournament at Winsper-Knobel Field.

The match was the season opener for Steve Spirk’s Quakers.

The Quakers will meet Westminster (Pa.) at Noon Saturday for the tournament title.

Taylor Leake and Kaitlin Evans scored goals for Wilmington.

Leda Moyer, a Clinton-Massie graduate, had one save in goal for the shutout.

Wilmington dominated the match, outshooting Defiance 44-1. WC held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.