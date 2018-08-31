Thomas More downs Wilmington in men’s soccer 3-1

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team was defeated by Thomas More 3-1 Friday by Thomas More in the season’s first match.

The match was the debut for WC’s new coach Alex Van der Sluijs.

Adriel Ortiz tallied the lone goal for the Quakers in the 43rd minute. That goal tied the match at 1-1.

Thomas More scored twice late in the match to secure the win. Ethan Smith had all three of the Saints goals.

Felix Maurer had eight saves for Wilmington in goal.

Thomas More had 23 shots compared to WC’s eight. Corner kicks were in favor of the Saints 9-6.