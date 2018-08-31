Lightning suspends BHS game to 10 a.m. Saturday

MARIEMONT – Blanchester trails Mariemont 7-6 at halftime in a game that will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The game was suspended Friday night after a lightning delay.

“We were lined up and ready to kick it (to start third quarter) when the lightning came,” BHS coach Brandon Sammons said.

The Wildcats went up 6-0 after intercepting Mariemont on the opening drive. James Peters cashed in the turnover with a touchdown run. BHS missed the extra point.

“We were pounding them … power football Blanchester is know for,” Sammons said, tongue planted firmly in cheek.

The Wildcats scored another touchdown, or so they thought, but officials ruled a Blanchester lineman was down field too far. Sammons said a review of video indicated the player was less than two feet down field. The flag wiped out a 70-yard scoring play.

Blanchester had a turnover of its own that thwarted a good drive.

“We’ve made some mistakes,” Sammons said.

Mariemont scored with 17 seconds to play in the first half.

“We were starting to wear them down,” the BHS coach said.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

