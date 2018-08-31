Week 2: Wilmington 38 Miami Trace 7

Wilmington unleashed an offensive aerial attack Friday night against Miami Trace, defeating the Panthers 38-7 at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane is now 1-1 on the season and the Panthers fall to 1-1 on their season.

WHS quarterback Brady Evans accumulated 286 yards in passing on eight completions with four touchdowns.

On the night, the Hurricane rolled up 412 yards in total offense.

Individually, Cam Coomer had 181 yards on four receptions, including a pair of long plays, one for 70 yards in the second quarter, and a 66 yard scamper down the sideline which set up another Hurricane touchdown.

Coomer’s first touchdown put Wilmington on the scoreboard at the 5:14 mark of the opening period, with Brady Henry’s PAT kick giving the ‘Cane a 7-0 lead.

Wilmington extended the lead to 14-0 on an Evans to Ryan Camp 25 yard aerial in the closing minute of the quarter, giving WHS a 14-0 lead.

Miami Trace got on the board with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Andrew Amore and Justin Shoemaker’s PAT kick, 14-7.

Last-minute heroics by Evans and Coomer on the 70 yard touchdown pass down the middle enabled WHS to take a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Coomer helped set up Wilmington’s next touchdown with a 66-yard scamper down the WHS sideline. That led to Grant Mayer’s two-yard touchdown run at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter.

Mason McIntosh was the fourth Hurricane player with a touchdown catch, this one covering 67 yards with just under 2:00 to go in the third quarter, as Wilmington extended the lead to 35-7 after three quarters of play.

Henry tacked on a 32-yard field goal from the left hash mark with 6:39 to go in regulation, extending the lead to 38-7 and the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.

Wilmington travels to Vandalia Butler next Friday night.

SUMMARY

Aug 31 2018

@Alumni Field

Wilmington 38 Miami Trace 7

MT 00.07.00.00…..7

WI 14.07.14.03…..38

First Quarter

WHS-Coomer, 20-yard pass from Evans, Henry PAT kick good at 5:14

WHS-Camp, 25-yard pass from Evans, Henry PAT kick good at 0:34

Second Quarter

MTHS-Amore, 10-yard run. Shoemaker PAT kick good at 7:05

WHS—Coomer, 70yard pass from Evans, Henry PAT kick good at 0:27

Third Quarter

WHS-Mayer, 2-yard rush, Henry PAT kick good at 5:14

WHS-McIntosh, 67-yard pass from Evans, Henry PAT kick good at 1:54

Fourth Quarter

WHS-Henry, 32-yard field goal good at 6:39

Wilmington quarterback Brady Evans unleashes a long pass that resulted in a touchdown to Cam Coomer late in the first half of Friday night’s 38-7 win over Miami Trace. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_wil_evanstocoomerMEa.jpg Wilmington quarterback Brady Evans unleashes a long pass that resulted in a touchdown to Cam Coomer late in the first half of Friday night’s 38-7 win over Miami Trace. Mark Huber | News Journal

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Up Next Week 3 Sept 7, 2018 7 p.m. kickoff Wilmington at Butler Vandalia, Ohio

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.